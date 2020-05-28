206 E JONES Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets fireplace range oven refrigerator

Remodeled charming home that is completely updated and ready for move-in. White cabinets & white appliances including a gas range! Walk-in closet with lots of storage. Convenient location near freeway & public transportation. Make it your own! This one is a must see!