All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 206 E JONES Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
206 E JONES Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

206 E JONES Avenue

206 East Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

206 East Jones Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled charming home that is completely updated and ready for move-in. White cabinets & white appliances including a gas range! Walk-in closet with lots of storage. Convenient location near freeway & public transportation. Make it your own! This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E JONES Avenue have any available units?
206 E JONES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 E JONES Avenue have?
Some of 206 E JONES Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E JONES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 E JONES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E JONES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 206 E JONES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 206 E JONES Avenue offer parking?
No, 206 E JONES Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 206 E JONES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 E JONES Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E JONES Avenue have a pool?
No, 206 E JONES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 206 E JONES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 206 E JONES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E JONES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 E JONES Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College