206 E JONES Avenue

Remodeled charming home that is completely updated and ready for move-in. White cabinets & white appliances including a gas range! Walk-in closet with lots of storage. Convenient location near freeway & public transportation. Make it your own! This one is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
