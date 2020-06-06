Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2047 W MARYLAND Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2047 W MARYLAND Avenue
2047 West Maryland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2047 West Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
ADORABLE HOME! GREAT LOCATION! Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. Large grass backyard. Close to Grand Canyon University, light rail, shops, restaurants, parks. Pet policy: 1 dog. No cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue have any available units?
2047 W MARYLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2047 W MARYLAND Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 W MARYLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
