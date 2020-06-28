All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2042 North 64th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2042 North 64th Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

2042 North 64th Lane

2042 North 64th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2042 North 64th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with matching appliances and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2042 North 64th Lane have any available units?
2042 North 64th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2042 North 64th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2042 North 64th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2042 North 64th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2042 North 64th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2042 North 64th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2042 North 64th Lane offers parking.
Does 2042 North 64th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2042 North 64th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2042 North 64th Lane have a pool?
No, 2042 North 64th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2042 North 64th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2042 North 64th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2042 North 64th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2042 North 64th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2042 North 64th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2042 North 64th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College