Last updated December 29 2019 at 7:55 AM

20415 North 29th Way

20415 North 29th Way · No Longer Available
Location

20415 North 29th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20415 North 29th Way have any available units?
20415 North 29th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 20415 North 29th Way currently offering any rent specials?
20415 North 29th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20415 North 29th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20415 North 29th Way is pet friendly.
Does 20415 North 29th Way offer parking?
No, 20415 North 29th Way does not offer parking.
Does 20415 North 29th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20415 North 29th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20415 North 29th Way have a pool?
Yes, 20415 North 29th Way has a pool.
Does 20415 North 29th Way have accessible units?
No, 20415 North 29th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20415 North 29th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20415 North 29th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20415 North 29th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20415 North 29th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

