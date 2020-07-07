2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road

Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse with 1 full bathroom, 2 half bathrooms, a nice kitchen with all appliances, including washer and dryer, a large living room and spacious bedrooms with a carport at the front door. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
