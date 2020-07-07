All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road

2041 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2041 West Bloomfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse with 1 full bathroom, 2 half bathrooms, a nice kitchen with all appliances, including washer and dryer, a large living room and spacious bedrooms with a carport at the front door. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road have any available units?
2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road have?
Some of 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 W BLOOMFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College