Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20403 N 31st Pl
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

20403 N 31st Pl

20403 North 31st Place · No Longer Available
Location

20403 North 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
20403 N 31ST PL - 4BR 2.5BA Union Hills Dr/32nd St - GREAT HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL! WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT - STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CORNER LOT! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Private Pool on Corner Lot! This upgraded home has a great layout and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is bright and open with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and walk in pantry. Home has a spacious loft and hardwood flooring, Master bath with double sinks. Covered patio in back. Pool Service included in lease price! Landscape clean-up every other month included as well! Pets depending on landlord approval, no more than 2 dogs please.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 737-3226 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5250215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20403 N 31st Pl have any available units?
20403 N 31st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20403 N 31st Pl have?
Some of 20403 N 31st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20403 N 31st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
20403 N 31st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20403 N 31st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 20403 N 31st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 20403 N 31st Pl offer parking?
No, 20403 N 31st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 20403 N 31st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20403 N 31st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20403 N 31st Pl have a pool?
Yes, 20403 N 31st Pl has a pool.
Does 20403 N 31st Pl have accessible units?
No, 20403 N 31st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 20403 N 31st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20403 N 31st Pl has units with dishwashers.

