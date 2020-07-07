Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

20403 N 31ST PL - 4BR 2.5BA Union Hills Dr/32nd St - GREAT HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL! WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT - STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CORNER LOT! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Private Pool on Corner Lot! This upgraded home has a great layout and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is bright and open with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and walk in pantry. Home has a spacious loft and hardwood flooring, Master bath with double sinks. Covered patio in back. Pool Service included in lease price! Landscape clean-up every other month included as well! Pets depending on landlord approval, no more than 2 dogs please.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



