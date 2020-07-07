Rent Calculator
Last updated October 18 2019 at 4:06 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2040 North 66th Drive
2040 North 66th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2040 North 66th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2040 North 66th Drive have any available units?
2040 North 66th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2040 North 66th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2040 North 66th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 North 66th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 North 66th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2040 North 66th Drive offer parking?
No, 2040 North 66th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2040 North 66th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 North 66th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 North 66th Drive have a pool?
No, 2040 North 66th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2040 North 66th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2040 North 66th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 North 66th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 North 66th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 North 66th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 North 66th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
