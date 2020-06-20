All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:39 AM

2040 North 49th Place

2040 North 49th Place · (623) 930-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2040 North 49th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment home in small community ready for lease. Spacious living room, large upgraded kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, stainless kitchen appliances. Apartment home comes with vinyl flooring, carpet in bedrooms, full size washer and dryer and large restroom with linen closets. SRP electric ** $50.00 per month surcharge for water trash and sewer.
HUGE BEDROOM!! Large walk in closet.
Private back patio and stack washer dryer in unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 North 49th Place have any available units?
2040 North 49th Place has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 North 49th Place have?
Some of 2040 North 49th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 North 49th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2040 North 49th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 North 49th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 North 49th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2040 North 49th Place offer parking?
No, 2040 North 49th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2040 North 49th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 North 49th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 North 49th Place have a pool?
No, 2040 North 49th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2040 North 49th Place have accessible units?
No, 2040 North 49th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 North 49th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 North 49th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
