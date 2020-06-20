2040 North 49th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment home in small community ready for lease. Spacious living room, large upgraded kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, stainless kitchen appliances. Apartment home comes with vinyl flooring, carpet in bedrooms, full size washer and dryer and large restroom with linen closets. SRP electric ** $50.00 per month surcharge for water trash and sewer.

HUGE BEDROOM!! Large walk in closet.

Private back patio and stack washer dryer in unit

