All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2037 West Rancho Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2037 West Rancho Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 1:31 AM

2037 West Rancho Drive

2037 West Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2037 West Rancho Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 West Rancho Drive have any available units?
2037 West Rancho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2037 West Rancho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2037 West Rancho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 West Rancho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 West Rancho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2037 West Rancho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2037 West Rancho Drive offers parking.
Does 2037 West Rancho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 West Rancho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 West Rancho Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2037 West Rancho Drive has a pool.
Does 2037 West Rancho Drive have accessible units?
No, 2037 West Rancho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 West Rancho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 West Rancho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2037 West Rancho Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2037 West Rancho Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College