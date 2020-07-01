2037 E Indigo Brush Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

INDIGO BRUSH - This spacious Ahwatukee home is located in the Mountain Park Ranch subdivision. This home is sits on a reserve lot and features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, large family room, sparkling pool, balcony in master bedroom with a great view. Home was just painted throughout and new carpets were installed. In the backyard is an inviting sparkling pool surrounded by a large grassy area and the desert reserve bordering the wrought iron view fence. The home has a RV gate with concrete parking spot for your RV. There are three Community Recreational Centers that have Tennis, Basketball, Pools and Spa, Volleyball Courts and Picnic Areas.



Your next home is located close to shopping, entertainment, quality restaurants, schools and is a short distance to the I-10, 202 freeways.



Please call 480.725.1225 to arrange for a tour of this home.



(RLNE2674664)