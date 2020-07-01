All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2037 E Indigo Brush Rd

2037 East Indigo Brush Road · No Longer Available
Location

2037 East Indigo Brush Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
INDIGO BRUSH - This spacious Ahwatukee home is located in the Mountain Park Ranch subdivision. This home is sits on a reserve lot and features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, large family room, sparkling pool, balcony in master bedroom with a great view. Home was just painted throughout and new carpets were installed. In the backyard is an inviting sparkling pool surrounded by a large grassy area and the desert reserve bordering the wrought iron view fence. The home has a RV gate with concrete parking spot for your RV. There are three Community Recreational Centers that have Tennis, Basketball, Pools and Spa, Volleyball Courts and Picnic Areas.

Your next home is located close to shopping, entertainment, quality restaurants, schools and is a short distance to the I-10, 202 freeways.

Please call 480.725.1225 to arrange for a tour of this home.

(RLNE2674664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd have any available units?
2037 E Indigo Brush Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd have?
Some of 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2037 E Indigo Brush Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd offers parking.
Does 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd has a pool.
Does 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd have accessible units?
No, 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 E Indigo Brush Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

