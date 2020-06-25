Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2036 E WINDSONG Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2036 E WINDSONG Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2036 E WINDSONG Drive
2036 East Windsong Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2036 East Windsong Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers newer tile throughout with a private yard and 2 car garage. Updated Kitchen!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have any available units?
2036 E WINDSONG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have?
Some of 2036 E WINDSONG Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2036 E WINDSONG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2036 E WINDSONG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 E WINDSONG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive offers parking.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have a pool?
No, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have accessible units?
No, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College