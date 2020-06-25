All apartments in Phoenix
2036 E WINDSONG Drive
2036 E WINDSONG Drive

2036 East Windsong Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2036 East Windsong Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers newer tile throughout with a private yard and 2 car garage. Updated Kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have any available units?
2036 E WINDSONG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have?
Some of 2036 E WINDSONG Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 E WINDSONG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2036 E WINDSONG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 E WINDSONG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive offers parking.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have a pool?
No, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have accessible units?
No, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 E WINDSONG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 E WINDSONG Drive has units with dishwashers.
