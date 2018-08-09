All apartments in Phoenix
2034 North 37th Place
2034 North 37th Place

2034 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2034 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 6 bedroom 3 bath, 2,138 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 North 37th Place have any available units?
2034 North 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 North 37th Place have?
Some of 2034 North 37th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 North 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2034 North 37th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 North 37th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 North 37th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2034 North 37th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2034 North 37th Place does offer parking.
Does 2034 North 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 North 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 North 37th Place have a pool?
No, 2034 North 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2034 North 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 2034 North 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 North 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 North 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
