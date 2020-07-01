All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

2032 N 78TH GLEN

2032 N 78th Gln · No Longer Available
Location

2032 N 78th Gln, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! gorgeous multi level premium corner unit phoenix 2/2.5 home with new carpet, updated custom interior paint, tile floors, private secluded patio, 2 car garage, community pool, washer/dryer, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 N 78TH GLEN have any available units?
2032 N 78TH GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 N 78TH GLEN have?
Some of 2032 N 78TH GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 N 78TH GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
2032 N 78TH GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 N 78TH GLEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 N 78TH GLEN is pet friendly.
Does 2032 N 78TH GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 2032 N 78TH GLEN offers parking.
Does 2032 N 78TH GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 N 78TH GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 N 78TH GLEN have a pool?
Yes, 2032 N 78TH GLEN has a pool.
Does 2032 N 78TH GLEN have accessible units?
No, 2032 N 78TH GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 N 78TH GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 N 78TH GLEN has units with dishwashers.

