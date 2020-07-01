2032 N 78TH GLEN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! gorgeous multi level premium corner unit phoenix 2/2.5 home with new carpet, updated custom interior paint, tile floors, private secluded patio, 2 car garage, community pool, washer/dryer, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*