Last updated June 7 2019

2028 West Schell Drive

2028 West Schell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2028 West Schell Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Village Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,157 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features laminate floors and plush carpeting, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 West Schell Drive have any available units?
2028 West Schell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 West Schell Drive have?
Some of 2028 West Schell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 West Schell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2028 West Schell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 West Schell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 West Schell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2028 West Schell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2028 West Schell Drive does offer parking.
Does 2028 West Schell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 West Schell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 West Schell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2028 West Schell Drive has a pool.
Does 2028 West Schell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2028 West Schell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 West Schell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 West Schell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
