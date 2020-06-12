2028 West Schell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,157 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features laminate floors and plush carpeting, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.