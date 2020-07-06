2028 N 38TH Avenue

2028 North 38th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009 Del Monte Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 bed/2 bath house for lease. All tile flooring. New kitchen cabinets and counter tops. all new paint, ceiling fans, covered parking, fenced yard, W/D hook-up. Move in Special! Tenant to verify all facts and figures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
