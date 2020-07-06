All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2028 N 38TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2028 N 38TH Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

2028 N 38TH Avenue

2028 North 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2028 North 38th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Del Monte Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 bed/2 bath house for lease. All tile flooring. New kitchen cabinets and counter tops. all new paint, ceiling fans, covered parking, fenced yard, W/D hook-up. Move in Special! Tenant to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 N 38TH Avenue have any available units?
2028 N 38TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 N 38TH Avenue have?
Some of 2028 N 38TH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 N 38TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2028 N 38TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 N 38TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2028 N 38TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2028 N 38TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2028 N 38TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2028 N 38TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 N 38TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 N 38TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2028 N 38TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2028 N 38TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2028 N 38TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 N 38TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 N 38TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College