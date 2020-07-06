2028 N 38TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4 bed/2 bath house for lease. All tile flooring. New kitchen cabinets and counter tops. all new paint, ceiling fans, covered parking, fenced yard, W/D hook-up. Move in Special! Tenant to verify all facts and figures.