2024 W CACTUS Road
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:58 AM

2024 W CACTUS Road

2024 West Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

2024 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tile Throughout on this HUGE 2 bedroom 1 bath unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have any available units?
2024 W CACTUS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2024 W CACTUS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2024 W CACTUS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 W CACTUS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road offer parking?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not offer parking.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have a pool?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not have a pool.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have accessible units?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
