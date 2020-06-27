Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2024 W CACTUS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2024 W CACTUS Road
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:58 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2024 W CACTUS Road
2024 West Cactus Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2024 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tile Throughout on this HUGE 2 bedroom 1 bath unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have any available units?
2024 W CACTUS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2024 W CACTUS Road currently offering any rent specials?
2024 W CACTUS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 W CACTUS Road pet-friendly?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road offer parking?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not offer parking.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have a pool?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not have a pool.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have accessible units?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 W CACTUS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 W CACTUS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College