Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20238 N 14TH Avenue
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20238 N 14TH Avenue
20238 North 14th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
20238 North 14th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Palos Santos
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 BR 2 BATH WITH POOL - 1 car garage with slab parking for a second car - CUSTOM TILE T/O - CEIL fans in most rooms - RV GATE - MIN TO 101 - POOL SERVICE INCLUDED - big yard - QUIET INSIDE LOT -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20238 N 14TH Avenue have any available units?
20238 N 14TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20238 N 14TH Avenue have?
Some of 20238 N 14TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20238 N 14TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20238 N 14TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20238 N 14TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20238 N 14TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 20238 N 14TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20238 N 14TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 20238 N 14TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20238 N 14TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20238 N 14TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20238 N 14TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 20238 N 14TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20238 N 14TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20238 N 14TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20238 N 14TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
