Phoenix, AZ
20235 North 3rd Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

20235 North 3rd Drive

20235 North 3rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20235 North 3rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in a very well maintained subdivision and community pool! Located Near 101 and 7th Ave! Wood look tile throughout unit. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances with stylish subway tile backsplash. Washer and dryer included in unit. This home is a must see and won't last long! Pets depending on landlord approval.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,531.25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20235 North 3rd Drive have any available units?
20235 North 3rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20235 North 3rd Drive have?
Some of 20235 North 3rd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20235 North 3rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20235 North 3rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20235 North 3rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20235 North 3rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20235 North 3rd Drive offer parking?
No, 20235 North 3rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20235 North 3rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20235 North 3rd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20235 North 3rd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20235 North 3rd Drive has a pool.
Does 20235 North 3rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 20235 North 3rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20235 North 3rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20235 North 3rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
