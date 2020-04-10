2023 West Bloomfield Road

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom,1 full bath and 2 half bath, is completely remodeled with new flooring, newer carpet, dual-pane windows, ceiling fans in all rooms, large pantry, over the range microwave and upgraded bathrooms fixtures, and many others. Washer and dryer hook-ups! Close to great food and entertainment!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.