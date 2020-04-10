All apartments in Phoenix
2023 West Bloomfield Road
Last updated March 27 2020 at 6:49 PM

2023 West Bloomfield Road

2023 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2023 West Bloomfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom,1 full bath and 2 half bath, is completely remodeled with new flooring, newer carpet, dual-pane windows, ceiling fans in all rooms, large pantry, over the range microwave and upgraded bathrooms fixtures, and many others. Washer and dryer hook-ups! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 West Bloomfield Road have any available units?
2023 West Bloomfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 West Bloomfield Road have?
Some of 2023 West Bloomfield Road's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 West Bloomfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
2023 West Bloomfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 West Bloomfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 2023 West Bloomfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2023 West Bloomfield Road offer parking?
No, 2023 West Bloomfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 2023 West Bloomfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 West Bloomfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 West Bloomfield Road have a pool?
No, 2023 West Bloomfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 2023 West Bloomfield Road have accessible units?
No, 2023 West Bloomfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 West Bloomfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 West Bloomfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.

