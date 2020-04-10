2023 West Bloomfield Road

Amenities
This 2 bedroom,1 full bath and 2 half bath, is completely remodeled with new flooring, newer carpet, dual-pane windows, ceiling fans in all rooms, large pantry, over the range microwave and upgraded bathrooms fixtures, and many others. Washer and dryer hook-ups! Close to great food and entertainment!
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required
