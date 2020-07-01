2022 N 17th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has been updated throughout with beautiful flooring and granite countertops in the kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Private fenced backyard.



Resident responsible for all utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5452637)