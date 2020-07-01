All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2022 N 17th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2022 N 17th St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

2022 N 17th St

2022 N 17th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2022 N 17th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has been updated throughout with beautiful flooring and granite countertops in the kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Private fenced backyard.

Resident responsible for all utilities.
Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5452637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 N 17th St have any available units?
2022 N 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 N 17th St have?
Some of 2022 N 17th St's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 N 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
2022 N 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 N 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 N 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 2022 N 17th St offer parking?
No, 2022 N 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 2022 N 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 N 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 N 17th St have a pool?
No, 2022 N 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 2022 N 17th St have accessible units?
No, 2022 N 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 N 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 N 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College