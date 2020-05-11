All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2021 North 17th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2021 North 17th Place
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:18 PM

2021 North 17th Place

2021 North 17th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2021 North 17th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 North 17th Place have any available units?
2021 North 17th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2021 North 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2021 North 17th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 North 17th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 North 17th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2021 North 17th Place offer parking?
No, 2021 North 17th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2021 North 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 North 17th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 North 17th Place have a pool?
No, 2021 North 17th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2021 North 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 2021 North 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 North 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 North 17th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 North 17th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 North 17th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College