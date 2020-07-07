2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024

Amenities

All Utilities Included Remodeled 1 bed Unit Back Yard & W&D Section 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Arrow Acres



Remodeled 1 bed 1 Bath Unit with Satillo tile through out, Copper plumbing, fenced private patios, Newer HVAC, great location, will be close to new light rail station at 19th Ave & Camelback Rd. Water, Power, Sewer, and garbage included) Call or Text now to schedule a showing. Back Yard & W&D. Sorry No Pets!!!



Cross Streets: 19th Avenue & Camelback Directions: South on 19th Ave to Turney, West to property.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



