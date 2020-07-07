All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024

2019 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2019 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
All Utilities Included Remodeled 1 bed Unit Back Yard & W&D Section 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Arrow Acres

Remodeled 1 bed 1 Bath Unit with Satillo tile through out, Copper plumbing, fenced private patios, Newer HVAC, great location, will be close to new light rail station at 19th Ave & Camelback Rd. Water, Power, Sewer, and garbage included) Call or Text now to schedule a showing. Back Yard & W&D. Sorry No Pets!!!

Cross Streets: 19th Avenue & Camelback Directions: South on 19th Ave to Turney, West to property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 have any available units?
2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 have?
Some of 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 currently offering any rent specials?
2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 pet-friendly?
No, 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 offer parking?
No, 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 does not offer parking.
Does 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 have a pool?
No, 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 does not have a pool.
Does 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 have accessible units?
No, 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 W Turney Ave #3 21245090 - Location 024 does not have units with dishwashers.

