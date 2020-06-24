Rent Calculator
2015 W Davis Rd
2015 W Davis Rd
2015 West Davis Road
No Longer Available
Location
2015 West Davis Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 W Davis Rd have any available units?
2015 W Davis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2015 W Davis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2015 W Davis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 W Davis Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 W Davis Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2015 W Davis Rd offer parking?
No, 2015 W Davis Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2015 W Davis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 W Davis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 W Davis Rd have a pool?
No, 2015 W Davis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2015 W Davis Rd have accessible units?
No, 2015 W Davis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 W Davis Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 W Davis Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 W Davis Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 W Davis Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
