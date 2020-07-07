Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
/
2011 W Dahlia Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2011 W Dahlia Dr
2011 West Dahlia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2011 West Dahlia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4727809)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have any available units?
2011 W Dahlia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2011 W Dahlia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2011 W Dahlia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 W Dahlia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr offer parking?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have a pool?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
