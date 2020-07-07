All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2011 W Dahlia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2011 W Dahlia Dr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

2011 W Dahlia Dr

2011 West Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2011 West Dahlia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4727809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have any available units?
2011 W Dahlia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2011 W Dahlia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2011 W Dahlia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 W Dahlia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr offer parking?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have a pool?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 W Dahlia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 W Dahlia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College