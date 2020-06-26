All apartments in Phoenix
2011 N 51st St
2011 N 51st St

2011 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2011 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Desert Pine Apartments - Property Id: 132715

Desert Pine is a 20-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Phoenix, Arizona. The block / frame constructed property was built in 1979 and has a unit mix which consists of 16 one-bedroom / one-bath units, 2 two-bedroom / one-bath units, 1 efficiency unit, and 1 three-bedroom / two-bath, two-car-garage single family home. Each unit is individually metered for electricity and hot water and is equipped with a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven / range and ceiling fans. The community has a swimming pool, on-site laundry facility, and barbecue areas.

Situated in the fast-growing Papago Area of Phoenix, Desert Pine residents enjoy direct access to all areas of the Valley by way of the 202 Freeway (leads to I-10) and 143 Freeway. The vibrant Phoenix area offers numerous dining, entertainment, and recreational opportunities within minutes of the community.

Located two miles southeast of the property stands the iconic Papago Park. The 1,200-acre park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132715p
Property Id 132715

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5016510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

