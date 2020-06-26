2011 N 51st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Desert Pine Apartments - Property Id: 132715



Desert Pine is a 20-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Phoenix, Arizona. The block / frame constructed property was built in 1979 and has a unit mix which consists of 16 one-bedroom / one-bath units, 2 two-bedroom / one-bath units, 1 efficiency unit, and 1 three-bedroom / two-bath, two-car-garage single family home. Each unit is individually metered for electricity and hot water and is equipped with a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven / range and ceiling fans. The community has a swimming pool, on-site laundry facility, and barbecue areas.



Situated in the fast-growing Papago Area of Phoenix, Desert Pine residents enjoy direct access to all areas of the Valley by way of the 202 Freeway (leads to I-10) and 143 Freeway. The vibrant Phoenix area offers numerous dining, entertainment, and recreational opportunities within minutes of the community.



Located two miles southeast of the property stands the iconic Papago Park. The 1,200-acre park

No Pets Allowed



