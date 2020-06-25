2010 West Monte Vista Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great central Phoenix location at 19th Ave and Thomas! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is all tile with brand new fresh paint on a large lot with large back yard. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Pets OK--no aggressive breeds. $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $899 refundable security deposit. Refundable pet deposit $300. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.