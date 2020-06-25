All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:53 PM

2010 West Monte Vista Road

2010 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

2010 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Villa Verde

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great central Phoenix location at 19th Ave and Thomas! Close to restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is all tile with brand new fresh paint on a large lot with large back yard. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, and kitchen. Pets OK--no aggressive breeds. $45 per month pet rent. No Section 8. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $899 refundable security deposit. Refundable pet deposit $300. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 West Monte Vista Road have any available units?
2010 West Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2010 West Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
2010 West Monte Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 West Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 West Monte Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 2010 West Monte Vista Road offer parking?
No, 2010 West Monte Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 2010 West Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 West Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 West Monte Vista Road have a pool?
No, 2010 West Monte Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 2010 West Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 2010 West Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 West Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 West Monte Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.
