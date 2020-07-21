Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2007 W ROESER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2007 W ROESER Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2007 W ROESER Road
2007 West Roeser Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
2007 West Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Phoenix
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2007 W ROESER Road have any available units?
2007 W ROESER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2007 W ROESER Road currently offering any rent specials?
2007 W ROESER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 W ROESER Road pet-friendly?
No, 2007 W ROESER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2007 W ROESER Road offer parking?
No, 2007 W ROESER Road does not offer parking.
Does 2007 W ROESER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 W ROESER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 W ROESER Road have a pool?
No, 2007 W ROESER Road does not have a pool.
Does 2007 W ROESER Road have accessible units?
No, 2007 W ROESER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 W ROESER Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 W ROESER Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 W ROESER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 W ROESER Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Senderos At South Mountain
9700 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Downtown Phoenix
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College