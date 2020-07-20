2003 North 83rd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home that sits on a corner lot. Brand new two-tone paint. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds throughout. Tile in all the right places. Eat in kitchen. Family room. Master bedroom with full bath. Huge backyard with covered patio. This is a great property that is close to the freeways, schools, and shopping.



Fee Structure:



-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)



-$50 application fee per adult (18+)



-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.