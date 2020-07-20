All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:24 AM

2003 North 83rd Drive

2003 North 83rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 North 83rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home that sits on a corner lot. Brand new two-tone paint. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds throughout. Tile in all the right places. Eat in kitchen. Family room. Master bedroom with full bath. Huge backyard with covered patio. This is a great property that is close to the freeways, schools, and shopping.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 North 83rd Drive have any available units?
2003 North 83rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2003 North 83rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 North 83rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 North 83rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 North 83rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2003 North 83rd Drive offer parking?
No, 2003 North 83rd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2003 North 83rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 North 83rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 North 83rd Drive have a pool?
No, 2003 North 83rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2003 North 83rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 North 83rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 North 83rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 North 83rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 North 83rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 North 83rd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
