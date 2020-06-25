Rent Calculator
2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM
1 of 10
2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy
2000 West Hazelwood Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
2000 West Hazelwood Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Condo - W Hazelwood - Property Id: 117904
call Andy @ 707-293-7589
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117904
Property Id 117904
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4857146)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy have any available units?
2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy have?
Some of 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy offer parking?
No, 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy have a pool?
No, 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 W Hazelwood Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
