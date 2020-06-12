All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2000 North 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2000 North 36th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

2000 North 36th Street

2000 N 36th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. NOTE: Resident will be billed $50.00 monthly for shared utilities of water, trash, and sewer, in addition to rent. Home has additional HOA (homeowner association) requirement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 North 36th Street have any available units?
2000 North 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2000 North 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2000 North 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 North 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 North 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2000 North 36th Street offer parking?
No, 2000 North 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2000 North 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 North 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 North 36th Street have a pool?
No, 2000 North 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2000 North 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 2000 North 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 North 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 North 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 North 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 North 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College