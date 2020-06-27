All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 200 W PORTLAND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
200 W PORTLAND Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

200 W PORTLAND Street

200 West Portland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

200 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
This corner Penthouse unit has views to both the North and South with a custom floor plan, 2 master bedrooms with en-suite baths, and a half bath. This is your castle in the sky. This fully furnished home meshes unrivaled views with sophisticated finishes seamlessly. Portland on the park has breathtaking amenities - the pictures speak for themselves - and it features A-Class ground level and surrounding dining options, Match at Found:RE and Larder and the Delta. You're a few minutes walk to the Roosevelt Row Art District which has brand new bars and entertainment, The Sazerac and AZ Wilderness Brewing Company to name a couple. Unit is Furnished and Available 6/15 through 10/31. Electricity paid by Landlord up to $175/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W PORTLAND Street have any available units?
200 W PORTLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 W PORTLAND Street have?
Some of 200 W PORTLAND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W PORTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 W PORTLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W PORTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 W PORTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 200 W PORTLAND Street offer parking?
No, 200 W PORTLAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 W PORTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W PORTLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W PORTLAND Street have a pool?
No, 200 W PORTLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 W PORTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 200 W PORTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W PORTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 W PORTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College