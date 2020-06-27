200 W PORTLAND Street

Amenities

This corner Penthouse unit has views to both the North and South with a custom floor plan, 2 master bedrooms with en-suite baths, and a half bath. This is your castle in the sky. This fully furnished home meshes unrivaled views with sophisticated finishes seamlessly. Portland on the park has breathtaking amenities - the pictures speak for themselves - and it features A-Class ground level and surrounding dining options, Match at Found:RE and Larder and the Delta. You're a few minutes walk to the Roosevelt Row Art District which has brand new bars and entertainment, The Sazerac and AZ Wilderness Brewing Company to name a couple. Unit is Furnished and Available 6/15 through 10/31. Electricity paid by Landlord up to $175/mo.