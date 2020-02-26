All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

2 BILTMORE Estate

2 Biltmore Estates · (480) 447-3553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Biltmore Estates, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$30,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2875 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Three master suites in this incredible home location within the gates of the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, and golf courses. Minutes away from superb restaurants and all that Scottsdale offers. Secure, private, extraordinary. Just underwent total update - top of the line appliances. Views Views Views. Outside seating patio with fireplace and heaters in winter (ha!), BBQ weather year round. The property has swimming pool/spa facilities together with a full workout room.Discounts apply for stays of 14 days or more..check with agent or agent's rep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 BILTMORE Estate have any available units?
2 BILTMORE Estate has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 BILTMORE Estate have?
Some of 2 BILTMORE Estate's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 BILTMORE Estate currently offering any rent specials?
2 BILTMORE Estate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 BILTMORE Estate pet-friendly?
No, 2 BILTMORE Estate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2 BILTMORE Estate offer parking?
No, 2 BILTMORE Estate does not offer parking.
Does 2 BILTMORE Estate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 BILTMORE Estate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 BILTMORE Estate have a pool?
Yes, 2 BILTMORE Estate has a pool.
Does 2 BILTMORE Estate have accessible units?
No, 2 BILTMORE Estate does not have accessible units.
Does 2 BILTMORE Estate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 BILTMORE Estate has units with dishwashers.
