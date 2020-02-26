2 BILTMORE Estate

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Three master suites in this incredible home location within the gates of the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, and golf courses. Minutes away from superb restaurants and all that Scottsdale offers. Secure, private, extraordinary. Just underwent total update - top of the line appliances. Views Views Views. Outside seating patio with fireplace and heaters in winter (ha!), BBQ weather year round. The property has swimming pool/spa facilities together with a full workout room.Discounts apply for stays of 14 days or more..check with agent or agent's rep.