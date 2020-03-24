All apartments in Phoenix
19842 N 9TH Street
19842 N 9TH Street

19842 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19842 North 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER MAY 17TH! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 1ST. Convenient N. Phoenix Location Close to Freeway Access. Neutral Colors and Travertine Style Tile Throughout. Large, Eat-in Kitchen with Oak Cabinets & Pantry. Updated with Newer Paint and Light Fixtures. Bathrooms have Newer Vanities. Two Car Garage has Epoxy Flooring and Lots of Storage. Large Back Yard has Fenced Pool. Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Blinds, and Split Master Bedroom. Refrigerator is Included. Tenant Cares for Pool & Landscape. APPLICANTS MUST HAVE AT LEAST A 600 CREDIT SCORE. SORRY, NO SECTION 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19842 N 9TH Street have any available units?
19842 N 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19842 N 9TH Street have?
Some of 19842 N 9TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19842 N 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
19842 N 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19842 N 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 19842 N 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19842 N 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 19842 N 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 19842 N 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19842 N 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19842 N 9TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 19842 N 9TH Street has a pool.
Does 19842 N 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 19842 N 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19842 N 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19842 N 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
