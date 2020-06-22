All apartments in Phoenix
19831 North 6th Drive
19831 North 6th Drive

19831 North 6th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19831 North 6th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,535 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19831 North 6th Drive have any available units?
19831 North 6th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19831 North 6th Drive have?
Some of 19831 North 6th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19831 North 6th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19831 North 6th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19831 North 6th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19831 North 6th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19831 North 6th Drive offer parking?
No, 19831 North 6th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19831 North 6th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19831 North 6th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19831 North 6th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19831 North 6th Drive has a pool.
Does 19831 North 6th Drive have accessible units?
No, 19831 North 6th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19831 North 6th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19831 North 6th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
