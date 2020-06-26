19823 N 49TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level Home has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances Including Gas Range. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk in Closet, Dual Vanities & Garden Tub * All Tile Throughout * Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers T/O * Dual Pane Windows * Private Yard with Extended Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage * Community Pool & Spa * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access to the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month-call for details)