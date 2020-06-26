All apartments in Phoenix
19823 N 49TH Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

19823 N 49TH Avenue

19823 North 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19823 North 49th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level Home has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances Including Gas Range. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk in Closet, Dual Vanities & Garden Tub * All Tile Throughout * Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers T/O * Dual Pane Windows * Private Yard with Extended Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage * Community Pool & Spa * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access to the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month-call for details)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19823 N 49TH Avenue have any available units?
19823 N 49TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19823 N 49TH Avenue have?
Some of 19823 N 49TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19823 N 49TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19823 N 49TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19823 N 49TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19823 N 49TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19823 N 49TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19823 N 49TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 19823 N 49TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19823 N 49TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19823 N 49TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 19823 N 49TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 19823 N 49TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19823 N 49TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19823 N 49TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19823 N 49TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
