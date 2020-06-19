All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 16 2020 at 1:41 AM

19817 North 17th Lane

19817 North 17th Lane · (928) 316-6703
Location

19817 North 17th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, gas top stove and lots of counter top space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19817 North 17th Lane have any available units?
19817 North 17th Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19817 North 17th Lane have?
Some of 19817 North 17th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19817 North 17th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19817 North 17th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19817 North 17th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19817 North 17th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19817 North 17th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19817 North 17th Lane does offer parking.
Does 19817 North 17th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19817 North 17th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19817 North 17th Lane have a pool?
No, 19817 North 17th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19817 North 17th Lane have accessible units?
No, 19817 North 17th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19817 North 17th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19817 North 17th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
