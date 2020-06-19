19817 North 17th Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with white appliances, gas top stove and lots of counter top space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.