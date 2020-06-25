All apartments in Phoenix
19814 North 15th Avenue
19814 North 15th Avenue

19814 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19814 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has so much to offer, the living areas are spacious, light and bright! Neutral paint and neutral tile in all main living areas for the easiest care throughout this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home. Tiled Kitchen boasting light colored cabinets & countertops all opens up to the formal dining area - perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom with enormous walk-in closet and master bath. Spacious backyard has a covered patio and a pass through from the kitchen for easy outdoor cooking and entertaining. Tons of storage in the large shed in the back yard and storage closet, there is room for everything! Easy access to freeways, shopping, dining, library, post office, banks, everything is handy. Pets with owner approval, $250 refundable pet deposit.

Total monthly rent payment is $1480.00, includes city sales tax and monthly administration fee. Tenant pays all utilities.
Refundable security deposit of $1425 due within 48 hours of signing lease agreement. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.

Application Fee is $60 for the first adult occupant and $30 for each additional applicant.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:
* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com
* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 per adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant. Application fee can be paid online.
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form (attached)
* Rental history form (attached)
CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes. RPMprivatewealthaz.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 5/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19814 North 15th Avenue have any available units?
19814 North 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 19814 North 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19814 North 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19814 North 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19814 North 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19814 North 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 19814 North 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19814 North 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19814 North 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19814 North 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19814 North 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19814 North 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19814 North 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19814 North 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19814 North 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19814 North 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19814 North 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
