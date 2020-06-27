All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

19639 N 36TH Street

19639 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19639 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC ST IN A WELL MAINTAINED NEIGHBORHOOD. VAULTED CEILINGS, PLANT SHELVES, DESERT FRONT AND BACK, COVERED PATIO. EASY ACCESS TO THE 51 AND 101 FREEWAYS. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. ***NO CATS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19639 N 36TH Street have any available units?
19639 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 19639 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
19639 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19639 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 19639 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19639 N 36TH Street offer parking?
No, 19639 N 36TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 19639 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19639 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19639 N 36TH Street have a pool?
No, 19639 N 36TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 19639 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 19639 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19639 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19639 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19639 N 36TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19639 N 36TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
