Phoenix, AZ
19601 N. 7th St. #2077
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

19601 N. 7th St. #2077

19601 North 7th Way · No Longer Available
Location

19601 North 7th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
*** 1 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS LOFT CONDO IN PHX *** - This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the second floor with 846 square feet and is located at Mountain View Lake in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen, loft/den, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in inside upstairs laundry room. The exterior includes an assigned covered parking space, community pool and basketball court.

Cross Streets: 7th St & Loop 101
Directions: South on 7th St, East on Oraibi Dr, take the 2nd left in the community.

(RLNE4355802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 have any available units?
19601 N. 7th St. #2077 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 have?
Some of 19601 N. 7th St. #2077's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 currently offering any rent specials?
19601 N. 7th St. #2077 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 pet-friendly?
No, 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 offer parking?
Yes, 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 offers parking.
Does 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 have a pool?
Yes, 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 has a pool.
Does 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 have accessible units?
No, 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 does not have accessible units.
Does 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19601 N. 7th St. #2077 does not have units with dishwashers.

