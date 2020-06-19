1959 W BUSONI Place

1959 West Busoni Place, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Northgate
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Great Gated Community in Phoenix. Very nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with a full 2 car garage. Home is in great condition and is move in ready. Nomaintenance patio/yard. Beautiful pool to enjoy in this summer heat. Close to shopping and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
