Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue
1951 East Bluefield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1951 East Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready with all new carpet in the bedrooms downstairs has new wood like tile floor, new paint inside and out, RV Gate with parking Storage shed NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 E BLUEFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
