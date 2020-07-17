1948 W Davis Rd

Amenities

dogs allowed garage stainless steel pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub

Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car attached garage with community pool !! - Beautifully crafted 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home located in a highly sought after gated Northgate Phoenix community. friendly resort style living with access to walking paths, playground, basketball court and beach entry pool with separate spa. The open and inviting kitchen is perfect for entertaining! The many amenities include; tranquil greenbelt views, generous amounts of Cherry wood cabinets with under-mount lights, Corian countertops, tile backsplash, GE stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry and pendent lights over the large island. This beauty is energy efficient with dual pane windows. Enjoy the tiled open great room and den with adjacent convenient half bath. Manicured Community: pool/spa/walking-bike paths, Basketball Court, Greenbelts. Great locale-near Cave Creek Golf Course is an area favorite: an 18 hole public course with driving range and club rental - located in the vicinity of Greenway & 19th Ave. Reasonable fees, too! Shopping? You will enjoy easy access to The Shops at Norterra, and, further up I-17 is the Anthem Outlet Mall. Or, head east to Desert Ridge Mall and so-cool High Street attractions, off the 51 and 101 Freeways. Major hospitals near this home would be Honor Health at Deer Valley and Mayo Hospital is @ 13 miles from the community. Major businesses in close proximity include USAA, American Express, Discover, and Honeywell. Must See!!



(RLNE5894055)