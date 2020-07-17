All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1948 W Davis Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1948 W Davis Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1948 W Davis Rd

1948 West Davis Road · (480) 650-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1948 West Davis Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1948 W Davis Rd · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car attached garage with community pool !! - Beautifully crafted 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home located in a highly sought after gated Northgate Phoenix community. friendly resort style living with access to walking paths, playground, basketball court and beach entry pool with separate spa. The open and inviting kitchen is perfect for entertaining! The many amenities include; tranquil greenbelt views, generous amounts of Cherry wood cabinets with under-mount lights, Corian countertops, tile backsplash, GE stainless steel appliances, huge walk-in pantry and pendent lights over the large island. This beauty is energy efficient with dual pane windows. Enjoy the tiled open great room and den with adjacent convenient half bath. Manicured Community: pool/spa/walking-bike paths, Basketball Court, Greenbelts. Great locale-near Cave Creek Golf Course is an area favorite: an 18 hole public course with driving range and club rental - located in the vicinity of Greenway & 19th Ave. Reasonable fees, too! Shopping? You will enjoy easy access to The Shops at Norterra, and, further up I-17 is the Anthem Outlet Mall. Or, head east to Desert Ridge Mall and so-cool High Street attractions, off the 51 and 101 Freeways. Major hospitals near this home would be Honor Health at Deer Valley and Mayo Hospital is @ 13 miles from the community. Major businesses in close proximity include USAA, American Express, Discover, and Honeywell. Must See!!

(RLNE5894055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 W Davis Rd have any available units?
1948 W Davis Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 W Davis Rd have?
Some of 1948 W Davis Rd's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 W Davis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1948 W Davis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 W Davis Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 W Davis Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1948 W Davis Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1948 W Davis Rd offers parking.
Does 1948 W Davis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 W Davis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 W Davis Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1948 W Davis Rd has a pool.
Does 1948 W Davis Rd have accessible units?
No, 1948 W Davis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 W Davis Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 W Davis Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1948 W Davis Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity