1945 West Keim Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

1945 West Keim Drive

1945 West Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1945 West Keim Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,901 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features beautiful tile floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 West Keim Drive have any available units?
1945 West Keim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 West Keim Drive have?
Some of 1945 West Keim Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 West Keim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1945 West Keim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 West Keim Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1945 West Keim Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1945 West Keim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1945 West Keim Drive offers parking.
Does 1945 West Keim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 West Keim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 West Keim Drive have a pool?
No, 1945 West Keim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1945 West Keim Drive have accessible units?
No, 1945 West Keim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 West Keim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 West Keim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

