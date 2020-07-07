All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1944 East Aire Libre Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1944 East Aire Libre Avenue

1944 East Aire Libre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1944 East Aire Libre Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,371 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue have any available units?
1944 East Aire Libre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue have?
Some of 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1944 East Aire Libre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue offers parking.
Does 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue have a pool?
No, 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 East Aire Libre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

