Phoenix, AZ
19432 North 50th Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:16 AM

19432 North 50th Avenue

19432 North 50th Avenue
Location

19432 North 50th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
3D TOUR!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yCMxKue3aHs

This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus loft which could potentially be enclosed to a 4th bedroom and a wood burning fireplace. Located near 51st Ave and Union Hills! Cul-De-Sac lot that backs to common area on one side and to the wash on the other side. Close to the 101! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,062.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19432 North 50th Avenue have any available units?
19432 North 50th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 19432 North 50th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19432 North 50th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19432 North 50th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19432 North 50th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19432 North 50th Avenue offer parking?
No, 19432 North 50th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19432 North 50th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19432 North 50th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19432 North 50th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19432 North 50th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19432 North 50th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19432 North 50th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19432 North 50th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19432 North 50th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19432 North 50th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19432 North 50th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
