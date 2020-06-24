Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1940 W BUSONI Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1940 W BUSONI Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1940 W BUSONI Place
1940 West Busoni Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1940 West Busoni Place, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom very clean property. Like new. Upgraded tiles throughout the first floor. Ceiling fans in all the right places, blinds. Property is strictly non-smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have any available units?
1940 W BUSONI Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1940 W BUSONI Place have?
Some of 1940 W BUSONI Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1940 W BUSONI Place currently offering any rent specials?
1940 W BUSONI Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 W BUSONI Place pet-friendly?
No, 1940 W BUSONI Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place offer parking?
Yes, 1940 W BUSONI Place offers parking.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 W BUSONI Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have a pool?
No, 1940 W BUSONI Place does not have a pool.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have accessible units?
No, 1940 W BUSONI Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 W BUSONI Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College