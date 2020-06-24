All apartments in Phoenix
1940 W BUSONI Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1940 W BUSONI Place

1940 West Busoni Place · No Longer Available
Location

1940 West Busoni Place, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom very clean property. Like new. Upgraded tiles throughout the first floor. Ceiling fans in all the right places, blinds. Property is strictly non-smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have any available units?
1940 W BUSONI Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 W BUSONI Place have?
Some of 1940 W BUSONI Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 W BUSONI Place currently offering any rent specials?
1940 W BUSONI Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 W BUSONI Place pet-friendly?
No, 1940 W BUSONI Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place offer parking?
Yes, 1940 W BUSONI Place offers parking.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 W BUSONI Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have a pool?
No, 1940 W BUSONI Place does not have a pool.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have accessible units?
No, 1940 W BUSONI Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 W BUSONI Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 W BUSONI Place has units with dishwashers.
