Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1940 E MONTE VISTA Road
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1940 E MONTE VISTA Road
1940 East Monte Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1940 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location, with access to 51 free way. Cozy 3 bedroom and 2 bath, with a Den fro a potential fourth bed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
1940 E MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1940 E MONTE VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
No, 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road does not have a pool.
Does 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 E MONTE VISTA Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College