Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1937 W BUSONI Place
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

1937 W BUSONI Place

1937 West Busoni Place · No Longer Available
Location

1937 West Busoni Place, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Northgate! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of upgraded cabinets and a custom tile backsplash. Upgraded wood laminate flooring in family room and upstairs loft area installed in 2019. Upgraded light fixtures,and fans in every room!Decorator touches throughout including tile accent wall in powder room and surround sound with speakers! 1 block from the community pool and walking path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 W BUSONI Place have any available units?
1937 W BUSONI Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 W BUSONI Place have?
Some of 1937 W BUSONI Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 W BUSONI Place currently offering any rent specials?
1937 W BUSONI Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 W BUSONI Place pet-friendly?
No, 1937 W BUSONI Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1937 W BUSONI Place offer parking?
Yes, 1937 W BUSONI Place offers parking.
Does 1937 W BUSONI Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 W BUSONI Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 W BUSONI Place have a pool?
Yes, 1937 W BUSONI Place has a pool.
Does 1937 W BUSONI Place have accessible units?
No, 1937 W BUSONI Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 W BUSONI Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1937 W BUSONI Place has units with dishwashers.
