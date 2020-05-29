1937 W BUSONI Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage in the gated community of Northgate! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of upgraded cabinets and a custom tile backsplash. Upgraded wood laminate flooring in family room and upstairs loft area installed in 2019. Upgraded light fixtures,and fans in every room!Decorator touches throughout including tile accent wall in powder room and surround sound with speakers! 1 block from the community pool and walking path.