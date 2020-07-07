Rent Calculator
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1935 W MORTEN Avenue
1935 West Morten Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1935 West Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN...Clean Beautiful Open Floor Plan, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath single story condo! Bright Kitchen, updated flooring, Nice landscape backyard to enjoy! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
1935 W MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have?
Some of 1935 W MORTEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1935 W MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1935 W MORTEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 W MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
