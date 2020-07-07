All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

1935 W MORTEN Avenue

1935 West Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1935 West Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN...Clean Beautiful Open Floor Plan, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath single story condo! Bright Kitchen, updated flooring, Nice landscape backyard to enjoy! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
1935 W MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have?
Some of 1935 W MORTEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 W MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1935 W MORTEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 W MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 W MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 W MORTEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

