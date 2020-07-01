All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:10 PM

1935 W BUSONI Place

1935 West Busoni Place · No Longer Available
Location

1935 West Busoni Place, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the Gated Community of Northgate! The kitchen features upgraded toffee walnut cabinets and a full stainless steel appliance package. The wood blinds match the kitchen cabinets throughout. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet. The master bath has an oversized shower and dual sinks. The laundry room features upper cabinets for storage. The garage features a full wall of cabinetry and large ceiling hanging storage units. Additional features: Exterior paint 2018, New A/C unit 2016, New Water Heater 2017, pre-wired for surround sound, ceiling fans and alarm, etc. Community features basketball courts, pool, spa, children's playground, and greenbelts. Close to 101 & I17 and mountain preserves for hiking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 W BUSONI Place have any available units?
1935 W BUSONI Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 W BUSONI Place have?
Some of 1935 W BUSONI Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 W BUSONI Place currently offering any rent specials?
1935 W BUSONI Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 W BUSONI Place pet-friendly?
No, 1935 W BUSONI Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1935 W BUSONI Place offer parking?
Yes, 1935 W BUSONI Place offers parking.
Does 1935 W BUSONI Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 W BUSONI Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 W BUSONI Place have a pool?
Yes, 1935 W BUSONI Place has a pool.
Does 1935 W BUSONI Place have accessible units?
No, 1935 W BUSONI Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 W BUSONI Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 W BUSONI Place has units with dishwashers.

