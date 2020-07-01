1935 W BUSONI Place

Amenities
Welcome to the Gated Community of Northgate! The kitchen features upgraded toffee walnut cabinets and a full stainless steel appliance package. The wood blinds match the kitchen cabinets throughout. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet. The master bath has an oversized shower and dual sinks. The laundry room features upper cabinets for storage. The garage features a full wall of cabinetry and large ceiling hanging storage units. Additional features: Exterior paint 2018, New A/C unit 2016, New Water Heater 2017, pre-wired for surround sound, ceiling fans and alarm, etc. Community features basketball courts, pool, spa, children's playground, and greenbelts. Close to 101 & I17 and mountain preserves for hiking.